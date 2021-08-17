New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) on Tuesday said the company will get listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow (August 18), 4,15,50,158 equity shares of Rs 10 of MFL will get listed on the stock exchanges and trading will commence," the company said in a statement.

The shareholders of Meghmani Organics Ltd (MOL) were allotted 94 fully paid equity share of a face value of Rs 10 of MFL for every 1,000 fully paid equity share of MOL of a face value of Re 1.

The listing of MFL as a separate and independent entity on the exchanges is aligned with the long-term vision of the management, said the company's Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel.

The restructuring allows a focused strategy and specialisation of sustained growth for both the businesses, simplifying the holding structure, he added.

MFL, incorporated in 2007, is a manufacturer of Chlor-alkali products and value-added derivatives. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Dahej, Gujarat. HRS hrs

