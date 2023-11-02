Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) The meteorological station here on Thursday predicted rains and snow at isolated places in Himachal on November 3 and 7.

Una was hottest place in the state with a high of 29.2 degrees Celsius during the day while Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district which recorded a low of 0.1 degree Celsius was coldest at night.

The state received 27.3 mm rains during the post-monsoon season from October 1 to November 2, against normal rainfall of 25.7 mm, an excess of six per cent. Bilaspur and Chamba received 128 per cent and 92 per cent excess rains while rain deficit was 58 per cent and 56 per cent respectively in tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

According to the extended forecast of meteorological department, the maximum temperatures would be normal in most parts of the state except parts of Lahaul and Spiti from November 3 to 9 and minimum temperatures would be below normal in Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla and Kangra districts, the rainfall would be moderately below normal in most parts of the state.

