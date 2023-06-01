New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in retail sales at 5,006 units in May compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 4,008 units in May 2022.

Also Read | Greenland Glaciers and Ice Caps Are Melting Three Times Faster Than 20th Century, Finds Concerning Study.

MG Motor India in a statement said it remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives.

The growth in sales of ZS EV and the positive response to the recently launched mini electric car Comet EV further encourage the company's stance towards electric mobility, it added.

Also Read | RBI To Introduce Expected Loss Approach for Bad Loan Provisioning in 2023-24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)