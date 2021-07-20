New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said he held a review meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister of Ashok Gehlot on progress made by the state government with regard to implementation of mineral reforms.

During the meeting, Joshi urged Gehlot for the state's pro-active participation in bringing maximum blocks into auction at expedited pace.

"Following up on the of progress made by State govts. on the implementation of #MineralReforms brought by us under the visionary leadership of @narendramodi ji, had a review meeting with CM Rajasthan, Shri @ashokgehlot51 ji," Joshi tweeted.

Joshi further said the mineral reforms will not only boost mineral production, but also create wide-scale employment opportunities and revenue, taking forward the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre had initiated mega mineral reforms in March this year after making amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

These structural reforms will help tap the huge mineral potential, ensure seamless and uninterrupted production and supply of minerals, and generate large scale employment opportunities.

