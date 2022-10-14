New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Challenges related to round-the-clock quality power, cyber security of national grid and integration of renewable energy can be addressed through policy action and cooperation of all stakeholders, power minister R K Singh said on Friday.

The Union minister inaugurated the 'Conference of power and renewable energy ministers of state/UTs' at Udaipur, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, Singh said, "We have achieved universal access to electricity. However, existing challenges like continuous availability of 24x7 quality power, cyber security of the national grid, renewable energy integration etc. need to be addressed through policy action and through collaboration and cooperation with all stakeholders."

Singh highlighted the achievements made in the recent years in the power sector in terms of surplus generation capacity, development of national grid, universal access to all households and improved supply to rural areas. He also congratulated all the dignitaries for their objective support and contribution.

It was highlighted (by the minister) that for the last 4-5 months, the demand for electricity has been growing at about 11 per cent.

But the government has managed to meet the demand, even at a time when there is a global energy crisis, Singh stated, adding that coal prices have increased internationally but "we have managed to keep electricity prices under control".

According to the statement, it was informed that India is the only major economy whose actions are in line with limiting global temperature rise to sub-2 degree. India's per capita emissions are only 1/3rd of the world's average. However, the developed countries are at 3-5 times the world's average.

It was emphasised that our demand is set to double by 2030, for which huge capacities will be required to be added, which in turn will require huge capital investments.

Capital investments would also be required for modernising the power systems and promoting new technologies like green hydrogen, storage, offshore wind etc. to help India achieve its energy transition trajectory.

To this end, it is absolutely imperative that discoms (power distribution companies) across the country follow prudent and sustainable financial practices to ensure that they are viable, Singh stated.

The minister also sought the cooperation from states in achieving the ambitious goals that are set before the power sector.

The conference of power and renewable energy ministers of states/UTs is being held during 14th-15th October, 2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Inaugural session was chaired by Singh.

Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gurjar was also present at the event.

