Sultanpur (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was killed after allegedly being hit by a train near the Shivnagar crossing in the Bandhuakala area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday

The alleged accident occurred late on Monday, they said.

The girl has been identified as Sakshi Gupta, the daughter of Gopi Gupta of Maniyari.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Shivjanm Yadav, the Aliganj police outpost in-charge, said the girl's family members claimed she was "mentally unwell".

