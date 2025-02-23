Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman from Dhakuria area of the city, police said on Sunday.

"The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Saturday when the woman was going to one of her relative's house to give prasad," a senior police officer said.

"I was walking alone when a bike with three riders came and stopped in front of me. They pointed to a flat and when I looked in that direction, they pulled my chain. I tried to stop them but they threatened me and snatched my gold chain and fled," the woman said.

Police were looking for the CCTV footage in and around the area to spot the miscreants, the police officer said.

