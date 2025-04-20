Muzaffarnagar, Apr 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old rickshaw driver missing since April 15 was found murdered in the Kamal Nagar locality of Nai Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Shubham's body was found late on Saturday.

Nai Mandi SHO Dinesh Chand said, "The investigation revealed the involvement of one Sachin and his father-in-law Praveen in the murder."

The police arrested Sachin, who confessed that he and Praveen murdered Shubham to steal his rickshaw.

They had dumped the body in a sugarcane field, the police said.

The body and the stolen rickshaw were retrieved based on the information provided by Sachin.

The other accused, Praveen, is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt for him.

