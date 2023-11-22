Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) A district court in Mizoram on Wednesday sentenced a former Myanmarese soldier to imprisonment for ten years for attacking a couple and attempting to murder the wife.

Champhai district additional and sessions judge Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte convicted and sentenced Min Aung, a Myanmarese soldier, who took shelter in Champhai district in 2022.

The court ordered him to seven years in prison for attempting to murder the woman and another three years for causing serious injuries to the couple.

It and also imposed a fine of total Rs 3,000 on Aung in the two cases. The convicted man will have to undergo an additional three months imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

Aung had decamped with a gun from Myanmar and fled to Mizoram in 2022. He was lodged at a relief camp in Champhai's Zote village.

In September that year he forced his way into the room of a Myanmar refugee couple in the relief camp and ordered them to buy alcohol and drugs for him. When the couple refused to comply stating that alcohol and other substances are strictly prohibited inside the relief camps, Aung attacked the woman with a machete.

The woman's husband tried to stop him and the accused attacked him too, inflicting grievous injuries to the couple.

The accused escaped from the crime scene but was caught by volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA), who handed him to the police. The YMA also filed an FIR in connection with the incident.

