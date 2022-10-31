Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) The Spices Board has taken an initiative to launch an online platform aimed at building a steady supply chain for the locally grown large cardamom of the northeastern region, with India's largest B2B e-commerce company mjunction services.

mjunction on Monday said it is setting up an e-marketplace of large cardamom for producers and sellers on its platform to buyers all over India, who are registered with the Spices Board.

Also Read | China Successfully Launches 2nd Lab Module Mengtian for Its Space Station, Spacecraft Reaches Intended Orbit.

mjunction, a JV between Tata Steel and SAIL that started with steel, has now expanded to multiple products of e-marketplace services, including auctions.

In the agro-commodity space, this is the first time that large cardamom will be sold on an online platform, marking a big step towards digitisation and transparency in this space, after foodgrains, tea and pulses, mjunction said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Foundation Day 2022 Date: History and Significance of Tamil Nadu Dhinam To Celebrate the Day It Became an Independent State.

"The first online sale will be conducted soon for a Farmer-Producer Company (FPC) of Phek, Nagaland. We plan to extend our platform to other FPCs as well so that more buyers can take advantage of our transparent and efficient processes,” mjunction MD Vinaya Varma said.

This platform is expected to bring in better price realisation, raise quality consciousness, usher in transparency and efficiency in the trade, and facilitate other value-added services for large cardamom growers of the north-east region, Spices Board Secretary D Sathiyan said.

“I'm glad that mjunction is interested in working with the Board on this project. I hope that the first pilot event will take place before the end of December,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)