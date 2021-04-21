Aizawl, Apr 21 (PTI) Mizo National Front leader Mohan Chakma was elected unopposed on Wednesday as the chairman of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram, an official said.

He was declared as the new chief of the council as no other members of the constitutional body filed nominations for the post.

Chakma had successfully contested the council polls in April 2018 on an MNF ticket from the Parva constituency.

The three-time member of the tribal council will replace H Amaresh Chakma, who was removed from the post through a no-confidence motion on March 26 during the recently-concluded budget session.

According to the official in the council's information and public relations department, the immediate past chairman was accused of failing to maintain "impartiality" and holding an important portfolio in the MNF, which was disapproved by other members.

Deputy chairman of the council Mohesh Boran Chakma also submitted his resignation soon after the election of the new chief, the official said.

Sources in the MNF said he stepped down from the post "voluntarily".

The CADC was created in 1972 for the Chakma tribals living in the southwestern part of Mizoram.

It has 20 elected members and four nominated members.

Currently, the MNF has a strength of 18 members, while the BJP has only two.

Durjya Dhan Chakma of the ruling MNF was on April 5 appointed as the Chief Executive Member of the CDAC, following the resignation of Rasik Mohan Chakma on March 29.

