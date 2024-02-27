New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) MobiKwik has announced a new feature on its platform, 'Pocket UPI', which the fintech company said will enable users to have an enhanced control over budgeting and finance management.

Pocket UPI allows users to make UPI payments through MobiKwik Wallet without linking their bank account, thus giving more power in the hands of the users with an additional choice while they make UPI payments, according to a release.

"ONE MOBIKWIK SYSTEMS LIMITED (MobiKwik)...introduced a new feature on its platform, 'Pocket UPI', that enables users to have an enhanced control over budgeting and finance management," the release said.

Pocket UPI safeguards users from compromised transactions and financial fraud by transferring funds from the MobiKwik Wallet rather than their bank account, thus limiting exposure when making financial transactions, it said.

