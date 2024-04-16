Noida, Apr 16 (PTI) A sum of Rs 7 lakh in cash was seized from a man near Noida on Tuesday under the rules of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections as the total unaccounted funds seized crossed Rs 90 lakh, officials said.

In a statement, the police said a checking drive is underway across the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"On Tuesday, during checking and patrolling by Bisarkh police station and Flying Squad Team, in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a scooter registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar was intercepted and the man riding it stopped for inquiry," the police said.

Rs 7 lakh in cash was seized from Avesh Kumar, a Gaur City resident, as he could not give any satisfactory answer, the police said, adding necessary legal action is being taken in the case and authorities concerned have been informed about it.

According to local election officials, over Rs 90 lakh unaccounted cash has been seized by authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar since the model code of conduct came into force.

Polling in Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 26.

