New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below the season's average, on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity was 75 per cent at 8:30 am and the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded moderate air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 124.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

