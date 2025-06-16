Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the image of India and improved the condition of the poor during his 11 years in office.

Addressing the media here under the BJP's 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign, he said the country has made unprecedented progress under Modi's leadership.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

The resolutions with which the Modi government was formed 11 years ago are now being fulfilled. The face of India and the fate of the poor have changed, Rathore said.

Citing a World Bank study, he said 27 per cent of the population has risen above the poverty line and the Indian economy has become the fourth largest in the world.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He further said India's security and foreign policies have strengthened significantly under the Modi government.

"Wether it is Operation Sindoor to target terrorist camps in Pakistan or the historic decision to cancel the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Prime Minister Modi has ensured the fulfilment of every resolution," he said.

Rathore also listed several achievements of the central government and claimed that a strong foundation for a self-reliant India has been laid over the past 11 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)