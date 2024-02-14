New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Fintech firm Moove has secured USD 10 million (Rs 83 crore) in debt funding for India from venture debt firm Stride Ventures, the company said on Wednesday.

This marks the fintech firm's maiden debt funding from an external party in India.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

The company plans to deploy the capital to strengthen Moove's presence in the country by expanding into new cities such as Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata.

"We're delighted to announce our partnership with Stride Ventures, marking our first-ever debt facility in India. Being facilitated by such a premier investor not only validates Moove's impact-driven model and growth potential but also paves the way for an additional revolving line of credit amounting to USD 10 million," Moove Regional Managing Director, India and South Asia, Binod Mishra, said in the statement.

Also Read | Saraswati Temples in India: From Dakshina Mookambika to Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shaneeshwara, Mandirs Across The Country Dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge.

The company focusses on financial solutions for the mobility segment. With focus on continued growth in the Indian market, the company will expand its fleet, bringing the total number of vehicles to more than 5,000, the statement said.

"Our alliance with Moove is set to transform vehicle ownership accessibility throughout India, marking a significant leap towards social and economic advancement," Stride Ventures, Managing Partner, Apoorva Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)