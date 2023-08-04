Alibag, Aug 4 (PTI) More than 13,000 children secured admission in Class I of Zilla Parishad schools and 6,346 in private schools in Raigad district in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

He said a survey of 15 talukas in Raigad showed there were 20,483 children, comprising 10,451 boys and 10,032 girls, who were eligible for admission in Class I.

"A total of 13,310 students secured admission in Class I in ZP schools, while 6,346 joined private schools," he said.

Panvel led the admission process with 1,841 boys and 1,950 girls, followed by 1,293 boys and 1,183 girls in Karjat, 1,134 boys and 991 girls in Uran, and 964 boys and 861 girls in Alibag, the district official informed.

