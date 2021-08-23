Diphu, Aug 23 (PTI) One kilogram of morphine was seized from a bus in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Monday and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

The recovery was made during routine checking of vehicles at Laharijan outpost checkpoint at around 12.30 pm.

The morphine was recovered from two packets belonging to two passengers.

The two persons, one hailing from Bihar and the other from Nagaland, were arrested, the police added.

