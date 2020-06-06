Latest News | Mortal Remains of Slain Jawan Brought Home

Coimbatore, June 6 (PTI) The mortal remains of an Army jawan, killed in action along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu, were brought at Sulur Air Force Station near here on Saturday.

The body of P Mathiazhagan (40) was brought by a special flight from Delhi and kept for homage, police said.

Also Read | Kerala and Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Kerala Pournami RN-436 Result on Lottery Sambad and Assam State Lotteries Lucky Draw Results of June 6, 2020 Online on assamlotteries.com.

Later, the body was taken to his native place of Edappadi in Salem district by a special vehicle by road, they said.

He was killed on Thursday. He had joined the army in 1999.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Reports Rs 285 Crore Fraud in Four Loan Accounts Including DHFL.

The soldier is survived by his wife and two children.

Mathiazhagan, belonged to the 17th Madras Regiment and hailed from Vethilaikarankadu village in the district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy had announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)