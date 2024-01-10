Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A majority of employees feel supportive managers contribute to happiness at work, a report said on Wednesday.

A significant 70 per cent of employees reported feeling happy and content at work, while 30 per cent expressed some level of dissatisfaction, a report by global job site Indeed said.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

The survey was conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed among 1,219 employers and 2,537 employees across sectors.

The report revealed that 58 per cent of employees surveyed believe their work significantly contributes to their overall happiness.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: From Ram Lalla’s Idol Installation to Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Everything To Know About the Historic Milestone in Ayodhya.

Moreover, over 95 per cent of employees feel that managers hold the primary responsibility for ensuring employee happiness, emphasising the importance of leadership in fostering a positive work environment.

Besides supportive managers, meaningful work, using skills, facing challenges, being creative, and working with a good team are some of the other factors that make employees happy, according to the report.

Further, the report found that employees with over 15 years of experience (74 per cent) and those with 0-2 years (54 per cent) reported higher levels of unhappiness.

Long-term employees may feel stagnant, while newcomers might struggle to fit in, the report added.

Sectors like FMCG (81 per cent), IT/ITeS (81 per cent), Consumer Durables (80 per cent), and Retail (78 per cent) have higher levels of happy employees compared to Automobile (59 per cent), Logistics (58 per cent), and Construction and Real Estate (58 per cent), possibly due to stability and growth opportunities, the report said.

Happiness levels are higher in small (73 per cent) and large (79 per cent) organisations, while medium-sized ones (61 per cent) struggle relatively to maintain employee happiness, it added.

"Our data shows that the majority of organisations prioritising employee happiness witness increased satisfaction among their teams. This satisfaction ultimately drives better job performance and engagement, leading to sustained business success," Indeed India Talent Strategy Advisor Rohan Sylvester said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)