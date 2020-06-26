Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Approximately three out of four millennials and Gen Z in India feel stress is a legitimate reason to take time off work, much higher than the global average, a survey said.

While the COVID-19 crisis has been unprecedented, 85 per cent millennials and 74 per cent Gen Zs in India agreed that policymakers had taken the appropriate actions to support workers during the pandemic, according to the ninth Deloitte 'Global Millennial Survey'.

Also Read | Assam Govt Allows Restricted Movement of People in Containment Zones of Kamrup Metropolitan District on June 27, 28 For Purchase of Essential Items.

Millennials included in the study were born between January 1983 and December 1994, while the Generation Z respondents were born between January 1995 and December 2003.

The survey consisted of two parts -- a 'primary' survey of 18,426 millennials and Gen Zs across 43 countries conducted between November 2019 and early January 2020.

Also Read | OnePlus' Upcoming Mid-Range Smart TV Will Be Thinner Than the Display of OnePlus 8 Smartphone, Confirms CEO Pete Lau.

It was followed by a 'pulse' survey of 9,100 individuals in 13 countries taken between April and May in the midst of the worldwide pandemic. Indian respondents were part of both the surveys.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has radically shifted our way of life -- how we work, socialise, shop, and more -- and young generations were especially impacted," Deloitte Global Chief People and Purpose Officer Michele Parmelee said.

However, despite uncertain and discouraging conditions, millennials and Gen Zs expressed impressive resiliency and a resolve to improve the world, she added.

Regarding mental health, the survey said in India, approximately three in four millennials and Gen Zs felt that stress is a legitimate reason to take time off work, much higher than the global average.

In December, 69 per cent of millennials and 67 per cent of Gen Zs had taken time off work due to stress, it said, adding this percentage fell slightly in May perhaps because people were working from home.

Millennials and Gen Zs in India were more stressed about their general financial situation than their counterparts among global respondents, the survey said.

In the pulse survey, around half of India's millennials and Gen Zs believed that their financial situation will improve, down from the almost two-thirds in the primary survey.

However, both generations in India were more optimistic than their global counterparts, it added.

When it comes to global challenges, climate change is the top concern for millennials in India, just like their global counterparts, which is followed by unemployment, the survey said.

"For businesses, the increased confidence that millennial and Gen Zs have shown towards them should serve as a catalyst for further measures to help people grow and thrive. It's clear that purpose-driven organisations will have an upper hand in the post-COVID world," Deloitte India Chief Talent Officer S V Nathan added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)