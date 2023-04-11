New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched more than 15 new products for the summer season this year.

The new product line-up for this year includes a ready-to-consume custard, two cold coffees and more than 10 ice cream variants. In addition, the company has enriched its Nutrifit curd offering with Vitamins A & D, Mother Dairy said in a statement.

The newly introduced range will be available across major markets of the company through both traditional and new-age distribution channels.

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, "Given the diversity and evolution being witnessed in the needs and preferences of our consumers, we have embarked upon a journey to tap into new product spaces and categories."

In the next three years, he said the company aims to introduce more than 100 new products in order to reaffirm its position as one of the leading and consumer-centric dairy players in the industry.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR.

