New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Test prep institute Motion Education looks to open around 100 new centres on a franchise basis across the country by the end of the next financial year, according to a statement.

Functioning since 2007, Kota-based Motion Education provides coaching for NEET and JEE exams. It has around 30 centres, at present, of which 15 were opened this year.

Motion Education in a statement said that it aims to expand its business across the country with 100 new centres by 2024-25 and plans investments starting from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore for each centre.

The institute looks to reach 1.5 to 2 lakh students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams across the country with the help of a franchise model, the company said in a statement.

Motion Education Founder & CEO Nitin Viijay said, “Committed to providing the best to the students, we aspire to expand our presence across the country with the help of the franchise model. The business model is aimed at reaching out to a maximum number of students who are unable to relocate to new cities for medical and engineering entrance preparation.”.

The company also plans to add over 700 teachers to maintain a healthy teacher-to-student ratio and install AI and smartboard technologies to assist in the lifelong education of the aspirants. PTI GRJ

