Latur, Jun 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old motorcyclist who sustained serious injuries in a collision with a car in Maharashtra's Latur city died during treatment at a hospital on Monday, an official said.

The accident occurred in front of COCSIT college on Ambajogai Road on Sunday morning, he said.

Nahush Rahul Patil (23) was killed on the spot, while his friend, Narendra Arjun Jadhav (25), sustained serious injuries.

Jadhav suffered severe brain trauma along with critical spinal and abdominal injuries and died in the early hours of the day.

