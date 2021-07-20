New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday said announced the commencement of the first academic session of 'Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School' at Sitapur in Gujarat.

The senior secondary school has been completely funded by Maruti Suzuki Foundation with a capital investment of Rs 29 crore. It has been set up in partnership with the Podar Education Network (PEN).

The company's parent Suzuki Motor Corporation had envisaged setting up of the school to serve needs of the local community, especially in the areas of education and health, when it decided to set up Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant at Becharaji, Hansalpur (Gujarat), MSIL said in a statement.

The primary section of the school has become operational and the secondary wing will commence operations in a phased manner. Once fully operational, it will have a capacity to enroll 1,400 students, the company added.

To be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the school has a total of 37 classrooms.

Commenting on the development, MSIL Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "It is our company's philosophy to pursue community development in and around our manufacturing facilities. The commencement of the first academic session at Maruti Suzuki Podar Learn School in Sitapur is a fulfillment of that vision."

Stating that the company's partner, Podar Education Network is a pioneer in providing quality education, he said, "The school is equipped to impart an all-round education, including co-curricular activities and personality development to make students ready for the modern world."

PEN Director Harsh Podar said,"It has always been our endeavour through the Podar Learn School model to set up a network of good quality CBSE/ICSE schools across rural and semi-urban India. Our highly experienced academic team will closely support the school and ensure that quality of education will be of the highest standards."

