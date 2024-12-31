Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Property registrations in the Mumbai city municipal area rose marginally to 12,415 units in December, mainly on better housing demand, according to Knight Frank India.

Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, saw 12,415 property registrations in December against 12,285 in the year-ago period.

Residential properties accounted for 80 per cent of the total December registrations.

The total number of property registrations stood at more than 1,41,000 (1.41 lakh) units in 2024 against 1,26,937 (1.26 lakh) in the previous year.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's property market continues to showcase its resilience and adaptability. The steady rise in registrations and revenue highlights robust demand, especially for premium and spacious homes."

The data also indicates Mumbai's real estate market as a key driver of economic activity and an attractive long-term investment, he added.

