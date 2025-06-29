Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) A man accused of killing and robbing truck drivers on highways was injured in an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Sunday, police said.

The injured accused was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, police said.

Also Read | How To Spot a Fake Website? PIB Fact Check Shares 5 Simple Tips To Identify Fraudulent Sites and Stay Safe From Online Scams.

In a statement issued, ADG STF Amitabh Yash said, "The Noida unit of UP STF and the Baghpat Police team had an encounter with the miscreants of a gang, which killed truck drivers on the highway and loot trucks with goods. One of them suffered a bullet injury and was sent to hospital for treatment."

Sandeep is wanted in the case of looting a truck with nickel plates worth about Rs 4 crores from the Panki police station area of Kanpur, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on him.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in July 2025: No Nationwide Holiday for Muharram on July 7, Banks To Remain Shut for 13 Days This Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

"He commits larger robberies by killing truck drivers on the highway. Till now, he has allegedly killed more than four truck drivers and robbed trucks with goods," police said in the statement. More than 16 such cases have been registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)