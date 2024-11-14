New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old murder suspect was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a team of special cell of the Delhi Police near Rohini, an official said on Thursday.

Nihal, who is suspected to be a member of the Tillu gang, sustained bullet injuries in the encounter, the official said.

A firearm and a two wheeler being used by the suspect were recovered from the spot.

Nihal, a resident of Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, was allegedly involved in the murder of one Amit Lakra, 26, who had recently got bail in a case of robbery.

Lakra was allegedly shot six times at a crowded market in Mundka on November 9.

According to another official, initial investigations suggested that Lakra was a member of the Gogi gang and was targeted by members of its rival, Tillu Tajpuria-Davinder Bambiha gang.

Upon verification, Nihal's scooter was found to be stolen from Sultanpuri area and was suspected to have been involved in the commission of the murder. He was previously involved in a case of snatching in Yamuna Nagar, police said.

The official said during interrogation, Nihal confessed to his involvement in the killing of Lakra along with three more associates.

A social media post surfaced on Tuesday, in which a gang purportedly took responsibility of the killing.

The message was posted from the account of one Chiku Pehalwan. It carries the names of gangsters, such as Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Choudhary and Davinder Bambiha.

"Chiku Dhankar and Amit Dabangg take responsibility for the killing of Amit Lakra in Mundka. We eliminated Lakra as he was providing logistical support to our rival gang members lodged in Tihar Jail," the post in Hindi said.

"Anyone who helps our rivals in any way will face the same fate. False cases are a different matter, but the Tillu gang has never harmed an innocent person or forcibly taken money from any trader, whether in good or bad times," it added.

Police said they were also verifying if Nihal was having any association with Chiku and Amit, who claimed to have taken the responsibility of killing.

