Latest News | Muslims Celebrate Bakrid with Religious Fervour in Kerala

Agency News PTI| Jun 07, 2025 11:22 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 7 (PTI) Mosques and Eidgahs in Kerala witnessed heavy rush on Saturday as Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid with religious fervour.

Faithful including elderly and children turned out in large numbers in mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs for the morning prayers to mark the 'festival of sacrifice'.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Religious leaders and scholars addressed believers in the mosques and read out Eid messages urging them to uphold Islamic values and ideals.

    Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi, who led the namaz at the famed Palayam Juma Masjid here, strongly denounced terror activities and said no religion endorses terrorism.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Unnecessary murdering of a single human being is akin to killing the entire humanity on the earth, he said during his sermon.

    Moulavi, however, cautioned against misusing the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack or such terror activities for political gains.

    "Everybody should show vigilance that such incidents are not being misused for political gains and for propagating contempt and enmity in the society," he said.

    In many places, religious and cultural organisations organised relief and charity programmes for the poor and needy.

    Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

