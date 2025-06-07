Latest News | Muslims Celebrate Bakrid with Religious Fervour in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 7 (PTI) Mosques and Eidgahs in Kerala witnessed heavy rush on Saturday as Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid with religious fervour.

Faithful including elderly and children turned out in large numbers in mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs for the morning prayers to mark the 'festival of sacrifice'.

Religious leaders and scholars addressed believers in the mosques and read out Eid messages urging them to uphold Islamic values and ideals.

Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi, who led the namaz at the famed Palayam Juma Masjid here, strongly denounced terror activities and said no religion endorses terrorism.

Unnecessary murdering of a single human being is akin to killing the entire humanity on the earth, he said during his sermon.

Moulavi, however, cautioned against misusing the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack or such terror activities for political gains.

"Everybody should show vigilance that such incidents are not being misused for political gains and for propagating contempt and enmity in the society," he said.

In many places, religious and cultural organisations organised relief and charity programmes for the poor and needy.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

