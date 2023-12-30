New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has organised a three-day agri-expo here to promote rural entrepreneurship and agri-startups.

The expo, which concluded on December 29, witnessed the participation of more than 140 farmers from 52 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), representing 21 states, Nabard said in a statement.

SS Vaseeharan, General Manager NABARD, Delhi RO, highlighted the efforts and achievements of FPOs in transforming the agricultural landscape of India.

He encouraged the farmers to manufacture products as per the demands of end consumers.

A dedicated section showcased innovative agricultural practices, technologies, and products from Nabard-supported agri-startups like Krishi Tantra, Unnati, etc.

The exhibition featured FPOs representing a diverse range of agricultural products from different regions of India, it noted.

The visitors purchased organic products like millets, jaggery, cow ghee, cardamom, atta, saffron, dry fruits, and spices, among others, right at their doorstep, thus infusing new energy among farmers.

