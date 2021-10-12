Kohima, Oct 12 (PTI) The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) on Tuesday urged the Nagaland government to set up a body to look into the welfare of those who are engaged in cleaning sewers and garbage in the state.

During an interactive session with such workers at the Kohima Municipal Council office here, NCSK chairman M Venkatesan said a commission at the state level is required to deal with grievances of persons engaged in cleaning activities.

"Safai karmacharis in Kohima are not getting benefits under Self-Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers (SRMC). They are not able to avail microcredit facilities and insurance coverage programmes," he said.

Venkatesan said he would write a letter to the state government to "enhance salary of permanent and temporary safai karmacharis".

He also urged the workers to register their grievances and problems on the NCSK's portal so that the non-statutory body can take up the issues with the authorities concerned.

Venkatesan had on Monday held a discussion with sanitation workers of Dimapur at the Deputy Commissioner's office there.

