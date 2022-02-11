Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Three fire incidents took place in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday, leading to damage to property worth several lakh rupees, though no injury was reported, officials said.

A fire was reported in a house in Namakganj at 3:30pm, which destroyed furniture and other items inside, with an official stating that a gas cylinder leak may have been the cause.

Nine fire engines had to be deployed to douse a fire that started at 6pm in a saw mill in Mangalwari, he said.

In the early hours of the day, a blaze erupted in a police quarter in Gittikhadan area, which was doused by three fire engines, he added.

