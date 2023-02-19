Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide due to his gambling addiction, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

He had lost a huge amount on 'satta', a local betting racket operated by a syndicate, over the last few weeks, which drove him to take the extreme act, the Jaripatka police station official said.

"He hanged himself from a tree on Saturday afternoon," he added.

