Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) An engineer has been booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 20 lakh by promising him a Rajasthan government contract, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

Gondia resident Deepak Amkar, who is an ex-student of a prestigious institute, in January this year approached Abhijeet Ballewar, whose firm supplies furniture, computer parts and other spares to various companies, he said.

"He told Ballewar they could bid for Rajasthan government tenders jointly. After Ballewar transferred Rs 20 lakh into Amkar's account, the latter sent him fake tender documents," the Sonegaon police station official said.

By March, Ballewar knew he was duped and a case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating and other offences was registered against Amkar, he said.

