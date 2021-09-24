Nagpur, Sep 24 (PTI) A gang made an unsuccessful attempt at cutting open an ATM of a bank in Pardi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Kapsi, an official said.

"They tried to cut open the ATM with a gas cutter. After failing to open the machine, they fled from the spot. Efforts are on to nab them," the Pardi police station official said.

