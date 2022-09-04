Nagpur, Sep 4 (PTI) An employee of a state-run coal firm was duped of Rs 1.68 lakh by online fraudsters who sent him a fake message about power bills, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Rajeshkumar Awadhiya (46) received a message on August 29 about power supply disconnection due to unpaid bills and he downloaded an app as mentioned in the message, the official said.

"Soon after clicking on the link, he lost Rs 1.68 lakh from two bank accounts. A case of cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered," the Khaperkheda police station official said.

