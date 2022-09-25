Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) A person with disabilities (PwD) was duped of Rs 45 lakh allegedly by an eight-member gang that promised her higher rate of interest for bank deposits under schemes meant for the handicapped, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

As per the complaint of Maya Shabharkar (48), the accused, which include a man and his sister, posed as officials of a leading private bank and promised her high rate of interest for various kinds of deposits under non-existent "handicapped schemes", the official said.

"She gave them Rs 45 lakh and the accused in turn showed her fake receipts and bank documents. The accused have been charged with cheating and other offences and efforts were on to nab them," the Kapil Nagar police station official said.

