Nashik, Apr 24 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,82,966, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 8,904 with no fresh fatality being reported.

The overall count of recoveries went up to 4,74,004 after 48 patients were discharged, leaving the district with 58 active cases.

