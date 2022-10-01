Nashik, Oct 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,82,142 on Saturday after 19 cases were detected, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

The recovery count rose by 29 and touched 4,73,160, leaving the district with an active caseload 78, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)