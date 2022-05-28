Nashik, May 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik on Saturday reached 4,76.101 with the addition of two cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,193 persons have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with nine active cases, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)