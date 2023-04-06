Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday reported 23 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the district to 4,82,768, an official said.

Also Read | RBI Decision To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5% in Line With Expectations, Say Experts.

The death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, while the recovery count increased by 29 to touch 4,73,791, he said.

Also Read | Aadhaar Details Linking With Voter ID Card Yet To Start, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Informs Rajya Sabha.

The active tally in Nashik is 73, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)