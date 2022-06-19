Nashik, Jun 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,409 on Sunday with the detection of 39 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, he said.

So far, 4,67,352 persons have recovered from the infection, including 20 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 158, he said.

