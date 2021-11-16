Nashik, Nov 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,11,670 on Tuesday after 51 cases were detected, while the death toll increased by two and stood at 8,694, an official said.

So far, 4,02,551 people have been discharged post recovery, including 21 during the day, he said.

With 3,970 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,01,950, he added.

