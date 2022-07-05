Nashik, Jul 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 4,77,248 on Tuesday after 69 cases were detected, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,967 persons have recovered from the infection, including 70 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 382, he added.

