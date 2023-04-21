Nashik, Apr 21 (PTI) Nashik on Friday reported eight COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 4,82,928, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2023 Celebrations: From Mumbai to Lucknow; 5 Best Places in India That You Must Visit During Eid Festivities.

The recovery count increased by 11 to touch 4,73,956, leaving the district with an active caseload of 68, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)