Ambala, Nov 19 (PTI) A national-level woman athlete on Sunday claimed that she did not get a government job as per the sports policy of the Haryana government.

Renu Chhikara met Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence and sought his intervention in the matter.

The athlete from the Sonipat district had won a bronze medal in the national-level athletic competition two years ago.

Chhikara claimed that even after two years, she has still not been given a job as per the outstanding sportsperson quota in the state's sports policy. Whereas 25 other players have got jobs.

According to norms of the quota, she should have been appointed to the post of coach in the sports department, Chhikara said.

She said despite being eligible for this post, her application was rejected.

Vij assured the player of all possible help and sent his application to the additional chief secretary of the sports department.

