Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A history-sheeter has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, a railway police official said on Saturday.

The body of a man, who had been gagged and strangled, was found between Vashi and Sanpada on October 12 after which a probe began, said Railway Crime Branch Senior Inspector Gajendra Patil.

"The deceased was identified as Anil Suresh Thakursingh (19), a man with several offences against his name in Navi Mumbai's Rabale police station. Our probe revealed he was killed by his history-sheeter friend Shubham Shukla, who was later arrested. Shukla was jealous that Thakursingh was moving ahead of him in the crime world," he said.

