Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Noted city-based real estate developer Navin's has forayed into the Karnataka residential market with the launch of its latest project in Bengaluru, the company said on Thursday.

The 'Navin's Antheia Poetry,' comprising ground and 10 floors, would offer 42 exclusive condominiums ranging from two, three, four BHK apartments at Dollars Colony, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

The project is targeted at home buyers who seek luxurious lifestyles with prices starting from Rs 4.2 crore.

"We are thrilled to announce our entry into the vibrant real estate market of Bengaluru, a city witnessing unprecedented growth and demand. Founded on strong ethical principles and customer-centric practices, we at Navin's pride ourselves on building meticulously planned elegant homes of premium quality that are one hundred per cent compliant with building regulations." Navin's Founder and Chairman R Kumar, said in a company statement.

Navin's Managing Director Viswajith Kumar (Navin) accompanied by senior company officials announced the project at an event in Bengaluru on Thursday. The project is expected to be completed by early 2028.

