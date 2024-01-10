New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a contract worth Rs 218 crore from National Institute of Fashion Technology.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC informed that it has secured a contract to construct National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The company also has to undertake modification works of the existing trade facilitation centre as part of campus.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

