New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC on Friday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 37.07 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 10.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,429.74 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 730.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

